5,607 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 2,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,975. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

