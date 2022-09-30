89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETNB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on 89bio from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 89bio to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,158. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

