9,271 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $32.72. 210,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

