AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AB SKF (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

