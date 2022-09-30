AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AB SKF (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%.
AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %
AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
Further Reading
