Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,250.42

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,250.42 ($15.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($16.31). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($16.31), with a volume of 476,689 shares changing hands.

Abcam Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,275.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,250.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Abcam

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.