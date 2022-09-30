Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) is Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 56,494.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,957 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for 5.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR opened at $18.21 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

