ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

