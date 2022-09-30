Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Gap Up to $2.51

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.57. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 4,683 shares traded.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 62,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 118.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

