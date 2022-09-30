Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Trading Down 1.5%

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.20). 10,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.21).
Access Intelligence Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £122.59 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.95.
Access Intelligence Company Profile
Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.
See Also
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.