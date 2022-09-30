Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Trading Down 1.5%

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.20). 10,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.21).

Access Intelligence Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.59 million and a PE ratio of -10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.95.

Access Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.