accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $669.51

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.51 ($8.09) and traded as low as GBX 532 ($6.43). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 544 ($6.57), with a volume of 65,539 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 668.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

