Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

