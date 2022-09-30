Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,525. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

