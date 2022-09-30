Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

TGT traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 139,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.96. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.