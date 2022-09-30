Accredited Investors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,695 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,982,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,522. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

