Accredited Investors Inc. Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

