Accredited Investors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,383. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

