Accredited Investors Inc. Has $31.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $31,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $177.25. 21,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,494. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average of $202.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.