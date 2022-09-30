Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,945,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.88. 11,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LTH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

