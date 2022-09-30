Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $64,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $88.61. 345,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

