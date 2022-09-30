Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

AYI traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,875. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $1,395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 156.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 256.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.