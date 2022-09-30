Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 528,427 shares.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 1,500.43%. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
