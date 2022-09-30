Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 528,427 shares.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 1,500.43%. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

