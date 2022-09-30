Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading 7.8% Higher

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.32. 18,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 529,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Adecoagro Trading Up 8.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $928.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.