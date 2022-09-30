Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading 7.8% Higher

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.32. 18,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 529,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Adecoagro Trading Up 8.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $928.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

Adecoagro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 69.2% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Adecoagro by 263.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading

