adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €170.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

adidas Stock Down 4.8 %

FRA:ADS opened at €124.02 ($126.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €155.38 and its 200-day moving average is €175.70. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

