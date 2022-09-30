adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €190.00 ($193.88) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. adidas has a one year low of $59.76 and a one year high of $173.02.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

