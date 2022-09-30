adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €190.00 ($193.88) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.38.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. adidas has a one year low of $59.76 and a one year high of $173.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
