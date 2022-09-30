Adshares (ADS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00010350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $78.10 million and $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007309 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,334 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.