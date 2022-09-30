ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $26.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Trading Down 1.4 %

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $953.26 million, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after buying an additional 139,069 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,607,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

