Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.5% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,666,064. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
