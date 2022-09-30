Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

