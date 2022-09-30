Aigang Price Down 37.5% Over Last Week (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. Aigang has a total market cap of $23,106.80 and approximately $1,735.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets.The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

