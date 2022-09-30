AIREA (LON:AIEA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). Approximately 22,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 27,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

AIREA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.64.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

