Akoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.09 Million (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Akoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Akoin

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond."

