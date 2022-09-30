Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $194.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $138.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

