Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Shares Up 3.8%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 1,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alithya Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,602,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Alithya Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Alithya Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,946,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 132,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alithya Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the period. 21.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

