AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.88

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 304338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
