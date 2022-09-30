AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.88

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 304338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 311,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 42,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 51.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 885,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 300,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.