AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 311,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 42,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 51.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 885,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 300,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AWF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. 304,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,627. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

