Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €225.00 ($229.59) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €159.62 ($162.88) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €190.78.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.