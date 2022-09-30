Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €225.00 ($229.59) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €159.62 ($162.88) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €190.78.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
