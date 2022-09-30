Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

