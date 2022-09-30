Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Almirall from €16.25 ($16.58) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Almirall from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Almirall Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LBTSF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Almirall has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

