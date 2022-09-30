Aloha (ALOHA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,684.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aloha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $207,847.00 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

Aloha launched on January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

