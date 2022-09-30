Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $29,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $29,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,063 shares of company stock valued at $451,027. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

