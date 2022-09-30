Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 45,534 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 405,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

