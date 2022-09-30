Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $122.96. 8,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $121.96 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.