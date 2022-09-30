Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $217.50. 16,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average of $247.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

