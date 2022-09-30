Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $224,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 295,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,894.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.64. 18,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

