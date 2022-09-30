Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 110,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,124. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

