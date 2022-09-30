Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,541 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.15. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,198. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

