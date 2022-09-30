Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 384,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,744,000 after buying an additional 141,671 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $198.41. 13,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

