Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lifted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

GOOG traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,240,284. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.52 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.