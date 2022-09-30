Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.