Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$66.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on Altus Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$44.66 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 262.71.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

